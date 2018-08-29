Swimmer who went missing off Orchard Beach in the Bronx pulled from water

ORCHARD BEACH, Bronx (WABC) --
A swimmer who went missing off Orchard Beach in the Bronx was pulled from the water Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital unconscious, according to the FDNY.

The search began at about 7:45 p.m. and it took about 45 minutes to find him.

Another swimmer was able to get out of the water and helped pinpoint the man's location. It's unclear if they were together.

He was found underwater by divers.

"It was dark. There were still people on the beach. A lot of frantic, frantic panic about a missing swimmer in the water," said FDNY Chief John Esposito.


Sources say the victim may have been intoxicated.

The NYPD Harbor Unit, NYPD Aviation, FDNY and Coast Guard were all assisting in the search.

At least nine rescue boats dotted the shoreline along with nearly 100 first responders.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Lifeguards are on duty until 6 p.m. Swimming is prohibited when there are no lifeguards.

