Woman who falsely accused Black teen at NYC hotel pleads not guilty to hate crimes charges

Keyon Harrold, a jazz musician, says a woman falsely accused his son, who is Black, of stealing her iPhone in a New York City hotel.

Keyon Harrold and his son -- along with mother Kat Harrold and attorney Ben Crump -- speak out after they say a woman attacked the Black 14-year-old, accusing him of stealing her phone.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A California woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to hate crime charges that stemmed from a caught-on-tape altercation at the Arlo Hotel in New York City.Miya Ponsetto, 22, was charged with second degree unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime and other offenses in connection with a false accusation against a Black teen.Ponsetto was caught on video accusing Keyon Harrold Jr. - the teenaged son of jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold - of stealing her cellphone and then trying to tackle him in the hotel lobby Dec. 26.The encounter with Harrold Jr. and his father at the Arlo Hotel in SoHo went viral. It turns out Ponsetto had left her phone in an Uber.After her virtual arraignment Ponsetto was due back in court in October.Ponsetto's attorney, Paul D'Emilia released the following statement:----------