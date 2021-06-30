Woman who falsely accused Black teen at NYC hotel pleads not guilty to hate crimes charges

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A California woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to hate crime charges that stemmed from a caught-on-tape altercation at the Arlo Hotel in New York City.

Miya Ponsetto, 22, was charged with second degree unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime and other offenses in connection with a false accusation against a Black teen.

Ponsetto was caught on video accusing Keyon Harrold Jr. - the teenaged son of jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold - of stealing her cellphone and then trying to tackle him in the hotel lobby Dec. 26.



The encounter with Harrold Jr. and his father at the Arlo Hotel in SoHo went viral. It turns out Ponsetto had left her phone in an Uber.

Watch the video that was posted on social media below:
EMBED More News Videos

Keyon Harrold, a jazz musician, says a woman falsely accused his son, who is Black, of stealing her iPhone in a New York City hotel.



After her virtual arraignment Ponsetto was due back in court in October.

Ponsetto's attorney, Paul D'Emilia released the following statement:

"Today marked another low point in out-going Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's checkered administration. Instead of helping to foster a civil and enlightened resolution to an unfortunate incident between two young people, DA Vance chose a craven and opportunistic path in indicting, with felony hate crime charges, Ms. Miya Ponsetto. The charges alleged are a brazen and clear overreach of the intent of the statute. In sum, they are absurd, and a perversion of our legal system. As truly violent criminals maraud and run rampant through New York City, this DA exhibits zero interest in law-enforcement and prosecution. Instead, he turns his prosecutorial fury on a distraught and panicked young woman stranded without her lifeline, her phone, thousands of miles from home. Shameful."

RELATED | Black teen accused of stealing phone in viral incident at NYC hotel says he's shell shocked
EMBED More News Videos

Keyon Harrold and his son -- along with mother Kat Harrold and attorney Ben Crump -- speak out after they say a woman attacked the Black 14-year-old, accusing him of stealing her phone.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sohomanhattannew york cityviral videohotelcaught on videohate crime investigationviral
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cosby leaves prison after court overturns sex assault conviction
Bill Cosby's release from prison prompts strong reactions
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's overturned conviction
AccuWeather Alert: T-Storm, flash flood watches issued
Mayor urges New Yorkers to reduce electric use during heat emergency
Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld dead at 88
Take 2: Election board to try again with ranked choice voting results
Show More
Officials warn of the dangers of illegal fireworks this July 4
Trump Organization expects Manhattan DA to file charges Thursday
Actor Allison Mack sentenced in NXIVM sex slave case
Man who served 19 years for firing at police has conviction vacated
4 more bodies found in FL condo rubble; at least 16 dead
More TOP STORIES News