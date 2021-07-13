Sports

MLB Home Run Derby: All eyes on Shohei Ohtani

DENVER, Colorado -- The return of the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game after a year without either event is exciting enough.

Add in that this season's Home Run Derby will take place in the thin air of Denver's Coors Field with long-ball specialists including Shohei Ohtani, Joey Gallo and Pete Alonso highlighting the field and, well, Monday night is going to be a whole lot of fun.

The top-seeded Shohei Ohtani warmed up for tonight's Home Run Derby in Denver by hitting one into the third deck in batting practice.

The Los Angeles Angels star had a mammoth blast into the upper-deck in Seattle over the weekend.

The fans were crowded together in left, center and right on a 91 degree night as they tried to catch a souvenir.

They cheered each ball that left the yard with the biggest ovation coming for Ohtani's titanic shot to right field just before the players wrapped up practice.

It was a statement homer.

The eight-player field includes 2019 champion Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Matt Olson, Trey Mancini, Joey Gallo, Salvador Perez and local favorite Trevor Story of the Rockies.

Ohtani kicks off a big All-Star week with the Home Run Derby.

He's also starting the All-Star Game on Tuesday night and batting leadoff as the designated hitter.
