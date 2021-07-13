MLB Home Run Derby: All eyes on Shohei Ohtani

DENVER, Colorado -- The return of the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game after a year without either event is exciting enough.Add in that this season's Home Run Derby will take place in the thin air of Denver's Coors Field with long-ball specialists including Shohei Ohtani, Joey Gallo and Pete Alonso highlighting the field and, well, Monday night is going to be a whole lot of fun.The top-seeded Shohei Ohtani warmed up for tonight's Home Run Derby in Denver by hitting one into the third deck in batting practice.The Los Angeles Angels star had a mammoth blast into the upper-deck in Seattle over the weekend.The fans were crowded together in left, center and right on a 91 degree night as they tried to catch a souvenir.They cheered each ball that left the yard with the biggest ovation coming for Ohtani's titanic shot to right field just before the players wrapped up practice.It was a statement homer.The eight-player field includes 2019 champion Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Matt Olson, Trey Mancini, Joey Gallo, Salvador Perez and local favorite Trevor Story of the Rockies.Ohtani kicks off a big All-Star week with the Home Run Derby.He's also starting the All-Star Game on Tuesday night and batting leadoff as the designated hitter.