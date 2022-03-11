MLB

Yankees, Mets to report to Spring Training as Major League Baseball lockout ends

Opening day is now set for April 7th.
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MLB lockout came dangerously close to impacting the entire season.

There have been lockouts before, but never after a pandemic.

This could've been devastating for the businesses around ballparks like Yankee Stadium and Citi Field that depend on the season.

Spring training camps open Friday after a deal was reached.

The post-season will go from 10 teams to 12, and for the first time ever and there will be advertisements on players' helmets and jerseys.

There is now a limit on the number of times players can be optioned to the minor leagues.

There will also be no more seven-inning doubleheaders.

There were moments when it was feared this deal would not be reached.

"There was acrimony between the sides it got ugly to the point where players talked about possibly missing the whole season," said Jess Passan, ESPN Senior MLB Insider.



"I do want to start by apologizing to our fans, I know that the last few months have been difficult. There was a lot of uncertainty in a point in time where there is a lot of uncertainty in the world," said Rob Manfred, MLB Commissioner.

So fans get ready, we are less than a month away from opening day, delayed only one week, and set for April 7th when the Yankees take on the Red Sox.

