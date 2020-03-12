Coronavirus

MLS suspends season due to coronavirus after NBA's hiatus

A day after the NBA suspended its regular season four weeks before it was scheduled to end, another major North American sports league followed suit amid coronavirus uncertainty.

Major League Soccer, which comprises of 26 teams coast-to-coast, both in the U.S. and Canada, will suspend its season for 30 days to assess the impact of COVID-19. The league was preparing to play Week 3 of its 2020 schedule this weekend.



"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season - based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a statement.

The fast-spreading pandemic has already pressed one major sporting event, NCAA March Madness, to play without fans attending.

All teams in the MLS had already played two matches each before the abrupt suspension.

Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl was the first to report the league suspension.



