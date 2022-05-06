localish

FLEMINGTON, NJ -- Welcome to Northlandz, the world's largest miniature wonderland!

Just an hour's drive from New York and Philadelphia, model train enthusiasts from around the world come to see this amazing exhibit.


It started in 1972, when Bruce Williams began constructing his model train collection in his basement.

When his exhibit outgrew his home, in 1990 he began building what is now known as Northlandz.

It took him five years, building the entire exhibit by hand.

Northlandz is listed in the Guiness Book of World Records as the largest miniature exhibit on the planet.


Northlandz has over 100 trains, 100 mountains, and 8 miles of train track! The self-guided walking tour is nearly one mile long and and takes anywhere from 1-3 hours to complete.

Over the years, Northlandz has become one of the favorite destinations for people of all ages.

Not only does it offer something unique for local tourists, but people from around the world visit the New Jersey attraction.

It is located 495 US-202, Flemington, NJ 08822, USA, just 45 miles away from Roadside America.
