Coronavirus CT News: Mohegan Sun casino announces pandemic-related layoffs

The southeastern Connecticut casino on sovereign tribal land opened June 1 despite opposition from Gov. Ned Lamont over the potential danger of spreading the virus in large group settings.
About 3,000 of roughly 5,000 workers returned to work at that time.
The company said Thursday it is ending its furlough program on Sept. 30.
Mohegan Sun President & General Manager Jeff Hamilton said the move will reduce their workforce among employees who have not been called back to work before the end of September.
"This difficult decision came after careful consideration and was driven by the unprecedented circumstances created by the pandemic, including reduced capacity and the inability to open all of the property amenities," Hamilton said in a prepared statement reported by NBC Connecticut.
The company said it was working with employees to find new positions.
