Mom arrested months after 3-year-old fell to his death at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A mother was arrested and charged with child abuse months after her 3-year-old son fell to his death inside the Charlotte airport.

Jaiden Cowart died on Sept. 25 when he fell near an escalator in the baggage claim area of Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina.

Charlotte police officers received arrest warrants Tuesday accusing Cowart's mother, Jiterria Ravon Lightner, of misdemeanor child abuse.

Lightner turned herself in to police Thursday.

She previously said she and her three children had just returned to North Carolina from a trip to Florida. She was trying to pick up the family's luggage when Jaiden somehow got caught in the handrail of the escalator, which pulled him up until he fell to his death.

Lightner's attorney said police pushed to charge her because they think she was not properly supervising her children.

"She was caring for a 4-, 3- and 2-year-old and trying to arrange a ride from the airport," attorney Michael Greene told WSOC. "I'm here saying she's not guilty of misdemeanor child abuse."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlottechild abusebaby deathmother arrested
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Person of interest in NJ woman's disappearance found dead in home
Subway attack: Man hit with hammer, thrown onto tracks in Bronx
Suspect charged after teen found fatally stabbed on sidewalk
Dog left alone in car drives in circles for an hour
Rulebook slowdown on Brooklyn bus lines during morning rush
Death of 1-year-old boy in NYC investigated as homicide
Reassigned NY high school football coach to miss 2nd playoff game
Show More
Hudson Yards fire draws huge FDNY response
Puppy loses ear after grooming appointment at Petco
Woman who encouraged boyfriend's suicide pleads not guilty
4-alarm fire damages businesses on Long Island
Search for men who harassed dog, attacked couple in Queens
More TOP STORIES News