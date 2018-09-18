Mamaroneck mom charged in 2-year-old daughter's death, knife attack on police officers

Cynthia Arce is accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter.

Eyewitness News
MAMARONECK, Westchester County (WABC) --
A mother from Westchester County was arraigned Tuesday in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter and the attempted murder of two police officers.

Cynthia Arce was arrested in April after police arrived at her home in Mamaroneck and found her 2-year-old daughter Gabriella Boyd unresponsive.

Officers immediately tried to resuscitate the child, and while clearing the house, other officers located Arce in an adjacent bedroom behind a closed door.

Authorities say Arce had both her hands hidden behind her back and refused to comply with repeated police commands to show her hands. The officers say Arce then brought both hands from behind her back and above her shoulders revealing two large knives, one in each hand.

She allegedly charged at the officers, repeatedly slashing at two of them.

Police say that when Tasers failed to subdue her, a third officer shot Arce, ending the confrontation.

Officers continued their efforts to resuscitate the child until paramedics arrived. She was transported to White Plains Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Arce was treated at the hospital for several weeks and then moved to jail.

She is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of attempted aggravated murder, two counts of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, and two counts of assault.

She is due back in court on October 2.

