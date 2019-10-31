Mamaroneck mom charged with killing daughter, attacking officers sentenced to 25 years

MAMARONECK, New York (WABC) -- A mother charged with killing her 2-year-old daughter and stabbing two police officers was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison.
Cynthia Arce accepted a plea deal last month in connection to the April 2018 incident.
Police say they went to her Mamaroneck home to enforce a court order to turn Gabriella Boyd over to her father, but they were turned away.
The next day, officers responding to a 911 call found Gabrielle unresponsive on her bed.
Officers found Arce in a nearby bedroom, where they say she had both her hands hidden behind her back and refused to comply with repeated police commands to show her hands.
Authorities say Arce then brought both hands from behind her back and above her shoulders revealing two large knives, one in each hand. She allegedly charged at the officers, repeatedly slashing at two of them.
Police say that when Tasers failed to subdue her, a third officer shot Arce, ending the confrontation.
