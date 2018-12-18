Mother and daughter accused of using drone to deliver contraband to prison

A package being delivered from the skies in Florida wasn't Santa bringing presents, but a drone delivering contraband to a state prison, authorities said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the drone was used by a mother and daughter duo.

The pair told deputies they bought it on eBay and wanted to deliver tobacco and cell phones to the rooftop for the mother's husband, an inmate at the prison.

Prison staff were alerted to the hovering drone and contacted the sheriff's office.

Deputies located 40-year old Casandra Kerr and her daughter, 22-year old Cencetta Didiano, driving around outside of the facility.

The two were taken into custody.

"The package of Christmas deliverables, was collected and is being held in the sheriff's workshop, also known as the evidence compound," the sheriff's office said.



