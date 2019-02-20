Iowa mom gets life in prison for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa --
An Iowa woman whose infant son's lifeless body was found in a baby swing has been imprisoned for life without possibility of parole.

Court records say 22-year-old Cheyanne Harris was sentenced Tuesday in New Hampton to the state-mandated penalty, and her request for a new trial was denied.

A jury found her guilty February 6 of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.

The charges stem from the death of 4-month-old Sterling Koehn, whose body was found August 30, 2017, in a maggot-infested diaper at an apartment in Alta Vista.

The swing was in a sweltering bedroom.

An autopsy shows he died of malnutrition, dehydration and an E. coli infection.

The baby's father, Zachary Koehn, also has been sentenced to life in prison.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusemurderchild deathu.s. & worldbaby deathIowa
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Top Stories
NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen laid to rest on LI
AccuWeather: Snow falling across New York area
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Man killed after being dragged onto tracks at Grand Central
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
Murder investigation underway after man found dead in NY home
Child's organs possibly harvested without permission
New York area facing another blast of winter weather
Show More
Man accused of exposing himself, rubbing against 9-year-old girl
Alabama newspaper calls for resurgence of KKK
LIVE: Connecticut governor seeks major sales tax changes
More News