A Queens woman is in custody after her toddler was found wandering the streets early Thursday morning.Someone called 911 at 5:30 a.m. to report a 3-year-old boy running across the street at 109th Avenue and 120th Street in South Ozone Park.Police responded and found the child wearing only pajamas and socks. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.When police went to the mother's apartment, she couldn't explain how her son got out of the house.The child is said to be doing OK but is now with other family members.Officials with the NYC Administration for Children's Services are investigating along with police. Charges against the mother are pending.----------