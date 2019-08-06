Police locate mother of 4-year-old girl found wandering alone in Brooklyn

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have located the mother of a 4-year-old girl found wandering alone in Brooklyn.

The child was found Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. at 27th Avenue and Shore Parkway.

EMBED More News Videos

Police took her back to the area where the girl was found Monday afternoon


Police say a daycare driver failed to check his van after his route Monday morning and left the van.

The girl evidently let herself out.

After she was checked out at the hospital, police brought the girl back to the area where she was found at Calvert Vaux Park in Gravesend, Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News was there and the girl told us that her name is Nicole and her mom's name is Jenna.

Police were trying to figure out where her family is.


The daycare driver is being arrested. The girl's mom will go to the 60th Precinct to be reunited with her.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklyngravesendchildrennypd
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-year-old inside stolen SUV found safe in Brooklyn
House explosion rocks neighborhood in Westchester
AccuWeather: More humid, spotty showers
Bus driver accused of locking woman in luggage compartment
Teen's body found after disappearing while swimming in NYC
Exclusive: Man shot in parking dispute tells his story
Stocks plunge on Wall Street as US-China trade war escalates
Show More
Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc sentenced to 20 years
DA: Man tries to rape woman, beats her mother, 94, with phone
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
Research does not support blaming mass shootings on mental illness
More TOP STORIES News