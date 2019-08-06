Police locate mother of 4-year-old girl found wandering alone in Brooklyn

The child was found Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. at 27th Avenue and Shore Parkway.
Police say a daycare driver and a matron failed to check the van after a route Monday morning and left the van.
The girl evidently let herself out.
After she was checked out at the hospital, police brought the girl back to the area where she was found at Calvert Vaux Park in Gravesend, Brooklyn.
Eyewitness News was there and the girl told us that her name is Nicole and her mom's name is Jenna.
The NYPD solved the case on Monday evening.
The driver, 76-year-old Anatoliy Elkin, and the bus matron, 63-year-old Gilina Zabarnaya, are charged with failure to exercise control of a minor.
The girl's mom went to the 60th Precinct to be reunited with her.
