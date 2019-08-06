Police locate mother of 4-year-old girl found wandering alone in Brooklyn

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police have located the mother of a 4-year-old girl found wandering alone in Brooklyn.

The child was found Monday morning around 9:30 a.m. at 27th Avenue and Shore Parkway.

EMBED More News Videos

Police took her back to the area where the girl was found Monday afternoon


Police say a daycare driver and a matron failed to check the van after a route Monday morning and left the van.

The girl evidently let herself out.

WATCH: DEP workers who found girl tell their story


After she was checked out at the hospital, police brought the girl back to the area where she was found at Calvert Vaux Park in Gravesend, Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News was there and the girl told us that her name is Nicole and her mom's name is Jenna.

The NYPD solved the case on Monday evening.



The driver, 76-year-old Anatoliy Elkin, and the bus matron, 63-year-old Gilina Zabarnaya, are charged with failure to exercise control of a minor.

The girl's mom went to the 60th Precinct to be reunited with her.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklyngravesendchildrennypd
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Sentencing in Valentine's Day crash that killed 5 on LI
NJ police ask for public's help to find missing mom, kids
AccuWeather: More humid, spotty showers
1-year-old in stolen SUV found safe; search on for suspect
New video surfaces from shooting that killed 9 in Dayton
2 hurt in crash that shut down part of Routes 1 and 9 in NJ
Show More
NYPD, FBI join forces amid mass shootings concern
El Paso community mourns 22 dead in Walmart shooting
Identical mirror twins get nearly identical breast cancer diagnoses
Global stocks rebound as China eases up on currency
Ballot review today in Queens District Attorney race
More TOP STORIES News