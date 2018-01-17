Mom of baby found in bag at Victoria's Secret pleads guilty to manslaughter

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A woman whose newborn baby was found dead in her bag in a Manhattan store in 2013 pleaded guilty Wednesday, authorities said.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said Tiona Rodriguez, 21, entered the plea to one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Rodriguez had been charged with misdemeanor shoplifting from Victoria's Secret in Herald Square. Security noticed a foul odor and thought she was acting suspicious, which led to the discovery of the baby's body.

"Tiona Rodriguez deliberately and intentionally killed her defenseless newborn child," said Vance. "While today's plea cannot bring back the life that was so abruptly ended, it is a just end to this tragedy."

Vance said Rodriguez delivered the approximately 8-pound male infant, born alive, in the bathroom of a friend's apartment in Queens.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner later ruled that the infant's death was caused by homicidal asphyxiation.

Rodriguez is expected to be sentenced Feb. 6.
