Teen guilty of manslaughter in Bronx school stabbing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A teenager who fatally stabbed a classmate inside a school in the Bronx in 2017 was found guilty of all charges Monday.
Abel Cedeno, 19, blamed years of bullying because of his sexuality and testified on his own behalf, saying he stabbed 15-year-old Matthew McCree and 16-year-old Arane Leboy at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation after McCree punched him.
McCree died from his injuries, while Leboy was severely injured.
Cedeno was convicted in the judge trial of first-degree manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was remanded and will be sentenced on September 10.
McCree's mother said she was grateful for the verdict.
"I got justice for my son," she told reporters.
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News after his arrest, Cedeno said he took a knife to school because he feared for his safety.
"The class was very rowdy and loudness and everything," he said. "I just snapped."
Robert Feldman, Cedeno's attorney, said McCree came at his client from 50 feet away after taunting Cedeno.
Under cross-examination from Prosecutor Nancy Borko, Cedeno testified that other students were throwing things at him in class.
As he was leaving, he said he was approached by McCree, who punched him several times.
"I was alone and no one was going to help me," he said. "So I took out the knife."
