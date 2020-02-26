Teen mom of 15-month-old at center of Amber Alert charged

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tennessee -- The mom of a 15-month-old at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert has been charged.Megan 'Maggie' Boswell, 18, was charged Tuesday on one count of filing a false report.The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said that during the search for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, Megan reportedly gave detectives conflicting statements. Some of the information provided was revealed to be false.An Amber Alert was issued for Evelyn on Feb. 19, 2020, where it was revealed that she had been missing since December 2019.Megan was arrested and is being held in the Sullivan County jail on a $25,000 bond.Anyone with information on Evelyn's whereabouts is urged to call 1-800TBI-FIND.