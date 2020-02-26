Teen mom of 15-month-old at center of Amber Alert charged

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tennessee -- The mom of a 15-month-old at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert has been charged.

Megan 'Maggie' Boswell, 18, was charged Tuesday on one count of filing a false report.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said that during the search for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, Megan reportedly gave detectives conflicting statements. Some of the information provided was revealed to be false.

RELATED: Amber Alert issued for 15-month-old girl missing since December in Tennessee

An Amber Alert was issued for Evelyn on Feb. 19, 2020, where it was revealed that she had been missing since December 2019.

Megan was arrested and is being held in the Sullivan County jail on a $25,000 bond.

Anyone with information on Evelyn's whereabouts is urged to call 1-800TBI-FIND.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseesearchmissing girlamber alertmissing childrenu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected carjacker dead after police shooting, chase in NYC
School bus driver in deadly NJ crash to be sentenced
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Los Angeles
Biggest travel scams and how to avoid them
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Singer Duffy says rape, captivity, led to her public retreat
AccuWeather: Spotty drizzle, damp
Show More
NYPD hires nurses to assist officers with homeless outreach
Hot Pockets heir gets 5 months in prison for college admission scandal
Ash Wednesday marks start of Lent for Christians
Burglar breaks through roof to steal bicycle in Brooklyn
NJ school so overcrowded that students have to stand in class
More TOP STORIES News