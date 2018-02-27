An Iowa mother has pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges, after she was accused of leaving her young children home alone while she traveled to Europe.Erin Macke, 31, was arrested after returning from a 10-day trip to Germany in September.Police say while she was gone, she left her four children, all between the ages of six and 12, home alone.She's also accused of leaving a gun out in the open.The gun charge against her has been dismissed.----------