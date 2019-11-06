Mom, son from Houston allegedly disguised $200K as tamales to smuggle into Mexico

By
A mother and son from Houston are charged with money laundering after police say they tried to smuggle thousands of dollars across the border in an unusual fashion.

According to authorities, 54-year-old Lori Salazar and her 34-year-old son, Daniel, left Houston late Monday and were near the border when they were stopped south of Riviera.

During the stop, authorities say the mother and son were acting strange, and after searching their minivan, they found $211,000 disguised as tamales.

Authorities say they found more cash strapped to Lori's body and are not sure where it all came from.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsmugglingtamalesmoney laundering
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-alarm fire tears through residential building in New Jersey
First taste of winter on the way
Nassau County announces largest fentanyl bust in county history
Man, woman steal 12 handbags in brazen Jimmy Choo store robbery
SUV crashes through fence, ends up in backyard pool on LI
Coroner: Porn star Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse
Uber driver hurt when concrete falls off overpass files $10M suit
Show More
Farmers say 106-pound NYPD marijuana bust was legal hemp
Man fatally struck by school bus in Queens
NJ man who purposely faked slip and fall at workplace sentenced
After tumultuous summer, NY city elects 1st female mayor
Detained person not involved in killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
More TOP STORIES News