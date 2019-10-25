Mom with schizophrenia, 6-year-old daughter found in Queens

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- The search is over for a 6-year-old girl and her mother, who suffers from schizophrenia, after the girl didn't make it to school Tuesday.Authorities said 32-year-old Janee Evans and 6-year-old Victoria Evans were last seen at their residence on Queens Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.Janee Evans reportedly has schizophrenia and both she and her daughter have gone missing in the past.The child's grandmother notified police after Victoria never showed up for classes. Her mother usually drops her off at the schoolPolice said Friday that both the mother and daughter returned home and are safe.----------