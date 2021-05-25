Moment of silence marks year since murder of George Floyd

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10692552" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> On May 25, 2020, George Floyd's murder at the hands of then-officer Derek Chauvin sparked a wave of protests across the world, but did the historic movement change policing in America?

MINNEAPOLIS -- George Floyd was honored Tuesday with a moment of silence in the city where he died at the hands of police, a death captured on a wrenching bystander video that galvanized the racial justice movement and continues to ripple a year later.Floyd's sister Bridgett joined Mayor Jacob Frey, citizens and activists at a downtown park to observe the moment at 1 p.m., the time set by the Democratic governor in a proclamation that said "true justice" for Floyd would only come by dismantling systemic racism.On May 25, 2020, former police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds, even as he cried for help and eventually grew still.Chauvin was convicted in April of murder in Floyd's death. Three other former officers await trial on aiding and abetting charges.The Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd died was disrupted by gunfire Tuesday, just hours before it was to be the site of a family-friendly street festival marking one year since his death at the hands of police.Associated Press video from 38th Street and Chicago Avenue - informally known as George Floyd Square - showed people running and seeking cover as shots rang out.Like other major cities, Minneapolis has been struggling with rising gun violence, a problem made worse, in part, by many officers leaving the embattled force since Floyd's death. A 6-year-old girl was fatally shot and two other children wounded in recent weeks. Mayor Jacob Frey last week unveiled a sweeping set of public safety proposals aimed at fixing the problem. Other groups are pursuing a more radical remaking of the police department.The intersection of 38th and Chicago has been barricaded since soon after Floyd's death and quickly turned into a memorial - and also a challenging spot for the city, with police officers not always welcome.The square was being transformed Tuesday into an outdoor festival on the anniversary of his death, with food, children's activities and a long list of musical performers."We're going to be turning mourning into dancing," rapper Nur-D tweeted. "We're going to be celebrating 365 days of strength in the face of injustice."Floyd, 46, who was Black, died on Memorial Day 2020 after then-Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, pinning him to the ground for about 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted last month of murder and faces sentencing June 25. Three other fired officers still face trial.The "Rise and Remember George Floyd" celebration, including a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m., caps several days of marches, rallies and panel discussions about his death and where America is in confronting racial discrimination.In New York City, elected officials including Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries joined the Rev. Al Sharpton in kneeling for 9 minutes and 29 seconds to commemorate Floyd's death. "As we took a knee, imagine how long that was on a human being's neck," Sharpton said. "Never switched knees, just dug in. It's time we correct policing in this country."Many members of the Floyd family were in Washington, D.C., and planning to meet with President Joe Biden, who called family members after the Chauvin verdict and pledged to continue fighting for racial justice.Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said he hoped Biden will renew his support for policing reform named for George Floyd that would ban chokeholds and no-knock police raids and create a national registry for officers disciplined for serious misconduct."Now is time to act," Crump said Tuesday on CNN. "Not just talk but act."Floyd's brother Philonise, appearing alongside Crump, said he thinks about George "all the time.""My sister called me at 12 o'clock last night and said 'This is the day our brother left us,'" he said, adding: "I think things have changed. I think it is moving slowly but we are making progress."Nur-D, whose real name is Matt Allen, took to the Minneapolis streets in the days after Floyd's death, often providing medical assistance to protesters who were shot or gassed in confrontations with police. He eventually founded an organization, Justice Frontline Aid, to support safe protest.He described the past year as "like we've lived 20 years inside of one" and hoped that people would feel "honesty and a real sense of togetherness" during Tuesday's celebration."If you're angry, you can be angry. If you're sad, you can be sad," Nur-D said in a follow-up interview. "If you're feeling some sense of joy over the verdict and some sort of like step in the right direction, and you want to celebrate that, do that as well."The event was organized by the George Floyd Global Memorial. Angela Harrelson, an aunt of Floyd's and a member of the board of directors, said the organization has stockpiled 3,000 items surrounding Floyd's death - things like artwork left behind in the square - and will display some of them in a pop-up gallery.Separately, the Floyd family announced the launch of a fund that will make grants to businesses and community organizations in the neighborhood where he died, as well as broader grants "encouraging the success and growth of Black citizens and community harmony." The money comes from $500,000 earmarked as part of the city's $27 million civil settlement for the Floyd family earlier this year.The event at George Floyd Square was due to start at 1 p.m., the same time Gov. Tim Walz asked Minnesotans to pause for a moment of silence to honor Floyd. Walz asked that the moment last for 9 minutes, 29 seconds - the length of time that prosecutors say Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck.