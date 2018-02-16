Mom's boyfriend faces death penalty in 3-year-old Mariah Woods' death

State will seek death penalty for Adolphus Earl Kimrey II (Credit: Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

ONSLOW COUNTY, North Carolina --
Fourth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee announced Thursday that he intends to declare the first-degree murder case of Mariah Woods as capital and will seek the death penalty against Adolphus Earl Kimrey II.

Initially, Kimrey was charged with lesser crimes in December including concealing a death.





However, in January, he was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Reports suggest Kimrey used chloroform - a liquid used as a general anesthetic - to kill 3-year-old Mariah Woods before dumping her body Pender County's Shelter Creek.

READ MORE: Mother's boyfriend charged with murder in Mariah Woods' death; chloroform determined cause of death

Authorities said Mariah's mother Kristy has been shown continuous cooperation with the investigation.

No charges have been filed against her.

RELATED: Timeline of events in Mariah Woods' disappearance

