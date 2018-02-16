Fourth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee announced Thursday that he intends to declare the first-degree murder case of Mariah Woods as capital and will seek the death penalty against Adolphus Earl Kimrey II.Initially, Kimrey was charged with lesser crimes in December including concealing a death.However, in January, he was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.Reports suggest Kimrey used chloroform - a liquid used as a general anesthetic - to kill 3-year-old Mariah Woods before dumping her body Pender County's Shelter Creek.Authorities said Mariah's mother Kristy has been shown continuous cooperation with the investigation.No charges have been filed against her.----------