NY 10th: Rep. Mondaire Jones part of crowded field for open Congressional seat

New Yorkers will to the polls Tuesday morning to vote in the state's primary, with several key congressional races on the ballot.

NEW YORK -- With the race for the 12th Congressional District between longtime Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney getting most of the national attention, redrawn maps shuffling U.S. House districts are also threatening the political career of a first-term progressive.

The congressional seat, covering southern Manhattan -- including Wall Street -- and Brooklyn, is a rare open contest in one of the most liberal and influential areas of the country.

New York's 10th District has attracted a bevy of progressive candidates, including an incumbent congressman from the New York City suburbs, Mondaire Jones, who moved to the area to run.

Jones, one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, said it's important to have an LGBTQ representative in the district that includes the West Village and the Stonewall Inn, the site of riots that gave birth to the gay rights movement.

Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Trump, is among his leading challengers.

Other candidates include Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou, New York City Councilwoman Carlina Rivera and former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman, who last served in Congress in 1981.

Unpredictable turnout could decide the primary.

Jones is running further south to avoid another incumbent-on-incumbent challenge after Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, who heads the House Democratic campaign organization, swapped districts without consulting him.

The move rankled the left and led state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi to challenge Maloney for the seat.

