Family raising money following death of woman struck, killed by police car in the Bronx

Sofia Gomez, 20, was struck and killed by a police car on Pelham Parkway South, that was responding to an emergency back in early October.
On Friday, family of the victim gathered at the accident site, trying to come to terms with her death.
"The family is really really sad, they are really sad," Gomez's cousin said.
A memorial now marks that spot as cars fly by, but for Gomez's family, it is a spot is where it ended. They are in immense pain as they talk about her.
Gomez fought for her life in the hospital for three days, but then lost the battle.
Family says that Gomez had only been in the U.S. for three months, and she dreamed of becoming a nurse. She loved to help people.
She worked at a bread company in the Bronx and was on her way home the night she was killed.
She got off the train and proceeded to cross Pelham Parkway when an NYPD cruiser responding to a call, hit Gomez and threw her 50 feet.
Her family says she lived just two blocks away.
"She was very happy, very joyful she loved to go out," Gomez's sister Maria Gomez said.
She choked back the tears as the family tries to raise money to send Gomez's body back to Guatemala to her griving parents.
"Today I was speaking with the dad, he still can't believe -- he still can't believe this happened with his daughter," Maria Gomez said.
The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation.
The officer involved in this crash is on the job and his name is not being released.
