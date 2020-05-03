Caught on camera: Thief steals $2,100 from Brooklyn woman

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn -- A thief was caught on camera stealing an envelope filled with money from a woman's pocket on the street in Brooklyn.The incident happened in front of a bodega on 713 Brighton Beach Avenue.The surveillance video shows an unidentified man stealing the envelope from a 44-year-old woman's pocket.Police say the woman placed an envelope containing $2,100 inside her left jacket pocket.Officers say that when the woman searched for the money, she discovered the envelope had been stolen and contacted the police.After watching the surveillance video, police determined that a man approached and removed the victim's envelope without her knowledge before fleeing in an unknown direction.Anyone with information regarding the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------