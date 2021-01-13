Coronavirus

Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime

SURPRISE, Arizona -- Monique Horbaczewski's future is fading away as her husband Bob teeters on the verge of death.

Monique told KPNX that her husband, a fit 42-year-old father of three children who has no underlying conditions, is battling COVID-19.

"The ICU doctor told me that there's very little to hope and a lot that can go wrong," she said.

The Horbaczewski family contracted the coronavirus in December, but Bob is the only one who is still battling. He has been on a ventilator since Christmas.

SEE ALSO: Family ravaged by COVID-19 loses 3 loved ones in span of 3 weeks
EMBED More News Videos

A Southern California family is in mourning after three loved ones died in the span of three weeks.



"I feel like his status changes every hour," said Monique, adding she's been allowed to only communicate with Bob, still connected to life-sustaining tubes, through FaceTime.

"I promised him that, if he keeps fighting and he pulls through, that I will never take another kiss or another hug, even another fight for granted," she said. "I feel helpless. I feel like I can't, I can't help him."

Monique also admitted the thought of losing Bob would change her family.

"I wish it was me. He's the stronger parent - like our family would have been better off it had been me," she said crushingly. "Everyone tells me to be positive, which is great, I get. Positivity is a great thing. But I'm also trying to be realistic."

According to Monique, doctors said Bob will need a lung transplant to live, but needs to be stable enough for a surgery.

And in a heartbreaking coincidence, Bob is battling in the same hospital where he and Monique met. She said his mom works there as a nurse.

SEE ALSO: Teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
EMBED More News Videos

Arnold Herrera was diagnosed last week with COVID-19 and was recovering at home, but his condition worsened hours after ringing in the new year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessarizonasocietycoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19coronavirus testingfamilyu.s. & world
CORONAVIRUS
WATCH LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
NJ to begin vaccinating those 65 and older 'almost immediately': Murphy
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Javits Center opens as vaccine mega-site, 2 variant cases in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House considers 2nd impeachment of President Trump
WATCH LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
At least 1 dead in horrific van crash in NJ
FBI offers chilling details of planned protests, NJ asks for public's help
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
New evidence revealed after remains found on Long Island
Show More
NYC to terminate Trump contracts after Capitol insurrection
NYC men charged in Capitol riot due in court, Man arrested in NJ
Cuomo focuses on green economy during day 3 of NY State of State address
Gifted and Talented testing for rising kindergartners set to end in NYC
Gunman shot 2 at party, then killed teen returning home in stairwell
More TOP STORIES News