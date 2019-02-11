We need your help finding Kali, who was #stolen from the @PalmBeachZoo this morning. 12-yr-old #Kali looks exactly like this #Goeldi’s #monkey; weighs one pound, & needs medication. Know something? call @CrimeStoppersPB; you can remain anonymous & may be eligible for a reward. pic.twitter.com/VwR2WB2mnF — West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) February 11, 2019

A zoo in Florida is desperate to track down a missing monkey.Officials say Kali, the 12 year old Goeldi monkey, was stolen when someone broke into the Palm Beach Zoo, and is in danger.Kali was last seen when the zoo closed on Sunday evening, around 6 o'clock.The Goeldi monkey species is popular on the illegal pet trade and can be valued at over $10,000.Kali weighs one pound and has anti-inflammatory issues, is on a special diet and needs medication.The zoo is looking to offer a reward for the safe return of the monkey.Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department.----------