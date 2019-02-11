Monkey stolen from Florida zoo in danger, officials say

EMBED </>More Videos

A monkey is missing after being stolen from a Florida zoo. (Police say a monkey that looks exactly like this one was stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo)

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (WABC) --
A zoo in Florida is desperate to track down a missing monkey.

Officials say Kali, the 12 year old Goeldi monkey, was stolen when someone broke into the Palm Beach Zoo, and is in danger.

Kali was last seen when the zoo closed on Sunday evening, around 6 o'clock.

The Goeldi monkey species is popular on the illegal pet trade and can be valued at over $10,000.

Kali weighs one pound and has anti-inflammatory issues, is on a special diet and needs medication.

The zoo is looking to offer a reward for the safe return of the monkey.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
monkeyzooanimalFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'
TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to choking hazard
Video shows thief stealing boxes off truck in Manhattan
More News