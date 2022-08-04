NYC tops 1,600 cases as White House declares monkeypox state of emergency

The U.S. declares a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox in NYC and New York. Bill Ritter has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There were 23,000 first dose vaccine appointments that opened up for bookings Thursday in New York City as the White House declared a health emergency over the outbreak.

But with more than 1,600 positive cases in the city alone, vaccine supply is failing to keep up with demand.

Anyone seeking a vaccine appointment within the five boroughs can visit the New York City monkeypox vaccine scheduler.

The U.S. on Thursday declared a public health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak of monkeypox that already has infected more than 6,600 Americans.

The announcement will free up federal funding and resources to fight the virus, which may cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.

The declaration comes as the the Biden administration has faced criticism over the pace of vaccine availability for monkeypox. Clinics in major cities like New York and San Francisco say they haven't received enough of the two-shot vaccine to meet demand and some have had to stop offering the second dose of the vaccine to ensure supply of first doses. The White House said it has made more than 1.1 million doses of vaccine available and has helped to boost domestic diagnostic capacity to 80,000 tests per week.

Meanwhile, the New York Times is reporting the federal government miscalculated the need for vaccine early on and allowed the company that makes the vaccine to ship 215,000 doses that we purchased to European countries instead.

The New York City Health Department declared monkeypox a Public Health Emergency on Saturday.

This after Governor Kathy Hochul declared a 'disaster emergency' in the State of New York in response to the monkeypox outbreak.

"After reviewing the latest data on the monkeypox outbreak in New York State, I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our aggressive ongoing efforts to confront this outbreak," Governor Hochul said. "More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond," said Hochul.

New York's health commissioner has declared the monkeypox outbreak an "imminent threat," She issued an urgent message to the gay community and said health officials need to "sound the alarm" on NY1 Friday.

"The vast majority of cases are spreading through sexual contact, and the vast majority of cases (are) among men who have sex with men," Dr. Mary Bassett said. "This is the community that we both want to protect from stigma and also sound the alarm."

Two people have died in Spain and Brazil, the first reported deaths from this outbreak outside of Africa.

Officials said the call to action is even more urgent given the resumption of classes next month for New York's 1.1 million college and university students.

As of Thursday, 1,630 people have tested positive for monkeypox in New York City, according to the NYC Monkeypox Data tool.

NYC Monkeypox Case Numbers:

Age Demographics:

Race Demographics:

RELATED | LGBTQ activists call on Biden to address the rapid rise in monkeypox cases

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

