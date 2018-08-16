Montauk restaurant, bar employees arrested in Hamptons drug bust

Eyewitness News
MONTAUK, Long Island (WABC) --
More than a dozen people have been arrested in a drug distribution ring connected to popular bars and restaurants in the Hamptons.

Officials announced Thursday that 15 people -- including several seasonal employees -- are accused of selling and distributing the drugs.

Authorities say the suspects got jobs at various Montauk restaurant and bars including Swallow East, Gig Shack, Shagwong, Liar's Saloon and O'Murphy's Pub.

The district attorney said the owners gave the employees housing and the drugs -- mostly cocaine and oxycodone -- were sold out of those houses at inflated prices.

Some drug transactions did take place out of the back door of the restaurants where the suspects worked as bar backs or line cooks, authorities say.

Officials say some of the suspects are addicted to drugs themselves.

The investigation into the drug ring took place over the last month after members of the community complained and raised concerns.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drug bustdrug arrestrestaurantsMontaukSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged with murder of pregnant wife, 2 daughters
Deli owner killed inside New Jersey business
Workers rescued after getting stuck 39 floors up at UN
$450M counterfeit ring bust one of largest in NYC history
Cape Cod shark attack victim ID'd as Westchester man
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Arrest made in deadly 2016 hit-and-run boat crash in NJ
Show More
NJ high school principal installs laundry room to fight bullying
3 arrests after 95 overdoses at Connecticut park
Plea for help turned away after teens robbed at knifepoint
Beachgoers back in water as NJ swimming ban lifted
Cuomo blasts Trump, says America 'was never that great'
More News