More than a dozen people have been arrested in a drug distribution ring connected to popular bars and restaurants in the Hamptons.Officials announced Thursday that 15 people -- including several seasonal employees -- are accused of selling and distributing the drugs.Authorities say the suspects got jobs at various Montauk restaurant and bars including Swallow East, Gig Shack, Shagwong, Liar's Saloon and O'Murphy's Pub.The district attorney said the owners gave the employees housing and the drugs -- mostly cocaine and oxycodone -- were sold out of those houses at inflated prices.Some drug transactions did take place out of the back door of the restaurants where the suspects worked as bar backs or line cooks, authorities say.Officials say some of the suspects are addicted to drugs themselves.The investigation into the drug ring took place over the last month after members of the community complained and raised concerns.----------