Brooklyn monument defaced just hours before Sunday menorah lighting

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who defaced the monument at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, just hours ahead of Sunday night's menorah lighting.The vandal spray-painted 'Bird God' in large letters on the side of Soldiers' and Sailors' arch.It is not clear what 'Bird God' refers to.Workers are clearing the graffiti. Until it is removed, a large blue tarp will cover the words.