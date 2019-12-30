Brooklyn monument defaced just hours before Sunday menorah lighting

By Eyewitness News
PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who defaced the monument at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, just hours ahead of Sunday night's menorah lighting.

The vandal spray-painted 'Bird God' in large letters on the side of Soldiers' and Sailors' arch.

It is not clear what 'Bird God' refers to.

Workers are clearing the graffiti. Until it is removed, a large blue tarp will cover the words.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
prospect parknew york citybrooklyngraffitivandalismanti semitism
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motive remains unclear after 5 stabbed during Hanukkah celebration
What we know about the suspect in the Hanukkah stabbings
Cuomo: Hanukkah stabbing "an act of domestic terrorism"
AccuWeather: Soaking rainfall
NY woman among 5 finalists in Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 drawing
Rep. John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
Must-read stories from the weekend
Show More
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
Argument quickly escalates to violent 'bar brawl' in NYC
51-year-old Brooklyn man hit with metal pipe on Christmas, NYC
Under weight of family tragedy, LSU coach crafts big win
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News