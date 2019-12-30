Brooklyn monument defaced just hours before Sunday menorah lighting

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for the person who defaced the monument at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn, just hours ahead of Sunday night's menorah lighting.
The vandal spray-painted 'Bird God' in large letters on the side of Soldiers' and Sailors' arch.
It is not clear what 'Bird God' refers to.
Workers are clearing the graffiti. Until it is removed, a large blue tarp will cover the words.
