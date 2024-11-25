The Sea Story sank off the coast of Marsa Alam, Egypt, officials said.

More than a dozen missing after tourist boat sinks off Egyptian coast, officials say

At least 17 people are missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea following warnings about rough seas, Egyptian officials said Monday.

At least 17 people are missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea following warnings about rough seas, Egyptian officials said Monday.

At least 17 people are missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea following warnings about rough seas, Egyptian officials said Monday.

At least 17 people are missing after a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea following warnings about rough seas, Egyptian officials said Monday.

More than a dozen tourists were feared missing after a diving boat sank off Egypt's Red Sea coast, authorities said on Monday.

The Sea Story, as the boat is known, sank off the southeastern Egyptian town of Marsa Alam, near the Shaab Satayah area, which is popular for its coral reefs, the Red Sea Governorate said in a statement.

Seventeen of the 45 onboard were still missing Monday afternoon, officials said. The other 28 had been rescued, officials said.

The boat had 31 tourists of various nationalities and 14 crew members onboard when it sank, officials said. Two Americans were on board, according to a local council source.

Rescue operations involving the Egyptian navy were underway on Monday.

Gov. Amr Hanafy had said earlier that some tourists were rescued, without revealing how many remained missing. A search-and-rescue helicopter airlifted some survivors from the Wadi el Gemal reserve area to receive treatment, and a frigate was dispatched to assist with the ongoing rescue efforts.

The Sea Story set sail from the port of Ghalib in Marsa Alam on Sunday for a diving trip and was scheduled to arrive at Hurghada Marina on Friday, Nov. 29.

A crew member sent a distress signal at 5.30 a.m. on Monday before the ship drop off the radar, officials said.

Egypt's Red Sea resorts are popular with tourists for their beaches and diving spots.

ABC News' Joe Simonetti contributed to this report.