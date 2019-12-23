More falling ice prompts street closures in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Falling ice from buildings continues to post a danger around New York City, and police have closed off several streets in Midtown Manhattan.

The entire length of Central Park South is closed from Columbus Circle to Fifth Avenue, and Sixth Avenue is closed between West 57th Street and Central Park South.

Additionally, West 58th Street remains closed between Seventh and Eighth avenues for ice that has been falling since Wednesday.

"Pretty scary," pedestrian Brian Meisen said. "We just missed it."

There were also reports of falling ice closing local streets around Grand Central Terminal.

Eyewitness News' cameras were rolling in Midtown Sunday as the temperatures warmed up and ice came crashing down.

Big, manhole-sized chunks of ice were falling from several high rise buildings, some of them as high as 80 stories tall, and as Eyewitness News Reporter Cefaan Kim reported on the falling ice, more began to falling around him.

He and his photographer were safe, but parents were shielding their children from danger as the ice rained down from above.

"I head a loud bang, and then all of a sudden I hear ice crashing onto the floor like two feet from where I was standing to my right side," Jennifer Meinsen said. "So it was really scary."

Doorman Nick Vino said ice came crashing through the double-paned atrium of his building, smashing into the lobby.

"For the residents here, it's a mess, it's a nightmare," he said. "This is home. They can't come home."

Some tourists were left with no choice but to sprint across to their hotel. Others used umbrellas for protection.

The closures also affect the sidewalks. It's unclear how long they will remain in place.

Police have taken extra precautions since Tuesday, when falling debris killed 60-year-old Erica Tishman as she walked on 49th Street near 7th Avenue.

The Department of Buildings reminded all builders, contractors, and property owners to secure their properties from hazardous conditions during melting snow and ice conditions.

A 55-year-old man sustained minor cuts to the nose and lips when he was struck by falling ice at West 58th Street and Seventh Avenue Wednesday morning.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownnew york cityfalling iceroad closure
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Some NYC streets closed due to ice falling from buildings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer speaks out after stopping runaway SUV headed toward kids
NC man fatally poisoned wife to collect $250K: Prosecutors
LIU QB, brother of 49ers backup, killed in TN bar stabbing
3-alarm fire burns through 2-family home on Long Island
US soldier killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack
69-car pileup leaves 35 with injuries, 2 life-threatening
AccuWeather: Monday merry and bright
Show More
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
Cuomo: Make sex offenders disclose dating, gaming user names
New LIRR timetables due to Penn Station construction
Hallmark recalls candles over fire and laceration concerns
No Christmas mass at Notre Dame cathedral
More TOP STORIES News