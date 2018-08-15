More New Jersey Transit delays plague morning commute

John Del Giorno reports from NewsCopter7 on the latest issue impacting NJT commuters.

NEW YORK CITY --
Commuters on some New Jersey Transit trains to and from New York Penn Station were experiencing delays Wednesday morning due to electrical issues.

NJ Transit said the delays were caused by problems with Amtrak's overhead wires east of Penn Station.

The agency initially reported delays up to 60 minutes in and out of Penn Station.

Trains were operating on or close to schedule with residual delays by late morning.

The delays were the latest in a series of issues that have impacted NJ Transit commuters over the summer.

