More than $1M in counterfeit toys seized at Port of New York/Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of New York/Newark have seized more than $1 million in counterfeit toys ahead of the holidays, authorities announced Monday.

A total of 141,112 UNO card games; 9,600 LOL Surprise! Under Wraps balls; and 1,980 LOL Surprise! Under Wraps capsule toys were recovered, officials said, and if authentic, they would have a manufacturer's suggested retail price of approximately $1.3 million.

CBP officers inspected the shipment in late November after it arrived from China.

Officers then submitted digital images of the toys to CBP's Consumer Products and Mass Merchandising Center for Excellence and Expertise, the agency's trade experts.

Specialists worked with the trademark holders and determined the toys to be counterfeit.

TRENDING | Caught on camera: Raccoon discovered in Christmas tree leaps onto chandelier
EMBED More News Videos

See the moment chaos involving a raccoon, a dog and a Christmas tree unfolded in the middle of the night.


CBP completed the seizure on December 9, and Homeland Security Investigations agents in Newark continue to investigate.

"Once again, Customs and Border Protection has demonstrated its commitment to protecting the American consumer against the proliferation of substandard and potentially unsafe counterfeit consumer goods," New York Field Office Director Troy Miller said. "Enforcing intellectual property rights laws is a CBP priority trade mission. We will continue to work closely with our trade and law enforcement partners to identify and seize counterfeit merchandise that could potentially harm our Nation's consumers and businesses."

The manufacture and sale of counterfeit goods rob legitimate businesses of revenue, deprive American workers of jobs, and pose health and safety threats to U.S. consumers, officials said. Oftentimes, the proceeds from counterfeit merchandise sales support other nefarious and illicit businesses.

On a typical day in 2019, CBP officers reportedly seized $4.3 million worth of products with IPR violations.

TOP NEWS | Man loses life savings after waiting too long to report $23K stolen from bank account

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citynewarkessex countydepartment of homeland securityborder patrolcounterfeittoys
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
Man out $23K after waiting too long to report stolen money, bank says
New Jersey AG overhauls police use-of-force rules
Virgin joins Delta, British Airways to test those coming from UK to NYC
YMCA asks 'What's Your Y?' as they push for donations amid pandemic
7 On Your Side gets $34,000 refund for canceled charity fundraiser
Accelerant found at site of NYC fire that killed 3, injured 4
Show More
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
COVID Live Updates: 4 million cases, 50,000 deaths in US in Dec.
NYC unveils mental health resources for students amid pandemic
New Jersey makes changes to public health emergency, special elections
Carbon monoxide incident sends 13 to the hospital in Queens
More TOP STORIES News