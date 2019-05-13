More than 100 volunteers join search for missing Rockland County teen

CLARKSTOWN, New York (WABC) -- More than 100 volunteers are helping authorities search for a missing teenager from Rockland County.

Peter Ereifej, 18, was reported missing by his mother on Friday.

The Clarkstown Police Department and the New York State Park Police Department have begun a search of the Rockland Lake State Park area for Ereifej.

They are joined by the dozens of volunteers from Active International -- the same company where the teen's mother works.

Ereifej was last seen walking from his home in New City wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

