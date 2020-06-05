George Floyd protests updates: More than 250 arrested overnight in NYC after defying 8 p.m. curfew

Unlike the night before, where police issued more than an hour of warnings, NYPD officers began making arrests in several locations just after 8 p.m. Thursday.
Police surrounded a 100-person demonstration and made arrests near East 136th Street and Brook Avenue in the Bronx.
On the Upper West Side, about 200 protesters were followed by police as they went north at Central Park West and hit into another line of police at around West 108th Street at around 8:10 p.m.
Police quickly moved in and arrested about a dozen people.
A delivery worker for DoorDash and Caviar was caught up and taken into custody at that site, sparking criticism.
Video of the arrest was posted on social media and prompted condemnation from Mayor Bill de Blasio, who called food delivery essential service.
The mayor tweeted that he called Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. The man was released before dawn. No charges are being filed.
On the Upper East Side, about 10 people were arrested at East 66th Street and Madison Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.
#curfew arrests at 66th and Madison. #GeorgeFloydprotest #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Mju0ICGGDb— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) June 5, 2020
At other spots, like Washington Square Park and near the Plaza Hotel, they made orderly arrests without the batons and riot gear, like a night earlier.
The mayor earlier had declared that "enough is enough" when it comes to protesters demonstrating past the time limit.
Thursday night's arrests followed a large afternoon turnout at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn, where thousands gathered for a memorial service and march to honor George Floyd.
The gathering was emotional, heartfelt and peaceful.
Also Thursday, Commissioner Shea called for calm amid days of protests and unrest across the city, and also apologized on behalf of the department for the NYPD's "part in racial bias."
Speaking at a news conference, he said the NYPD's use of force was justified, but officials are reviewing about seven instances that may result in discipline.
He said without a doubt, there will be a couple officers suspended.
But, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who witnessed some of the arrests on Wednesday, tweeted, "I can't believe what I just witnessed & experienced. The force used on nonviolent protestors was disgusting. No looting/no fires. Chants of 'peaceful protest'..."
Williams also called the curfew ill-advised and said he was ashamed of Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The mayor has said police have used "a lot of restraint" overall and added, "but if there's anything that needs to be reviewed, it will be."
Cuomo said, "If they hit somebody, if somebody's standing there and they just walked up to somebody and hit them with a baton, clearly that's wrong. But I don't believe that's what happened. If they did that, it's wrong."
The governor and mayor said protesters should abide by the 8 p.m. curfew put in place earlier this week to deter the violence, vandalism and destruction that followed protests Sunday and Monday nights.
"If you are violating the curfew and you refuse to leave so you continue to violate the curfew, the police officers have to enforce the law, which is: you're supposed to off the street," Cuomo said.
The mayor said, "If at a certain point, officers say, 'It's time, people need to go now,' people need to listen to that."
The citywide curfew, New York's first in decades, is set to remain in effect through at least Sunday, with the city planning to lift it at the same time it enters the first phase of reopening after more than two months of shutdowns because of the coronavirus.
Wednesday night unfolded without the vandalism and smash-and-grab sprees that forced merchants around the city to board their stores up preemptively, but police said a man ambushed officers on an anti-looting patrol in Brooklyn shortly before midnight, stabbing him in the neck. The attacker was shot by responding officers and was in critical condition. Two officers suffered gunshot wounds to their hands in the chaos, but all three wounded officers were expected to recover.
Officer Yayonfrant Jean Pierre, who was stabbed in the neck, and the other wounded officers, Randy Ramnarine and Dexter Chiu, were expected to recover. De Blasio said he was "not going to theorize on" possible motives for the attack.
"Our officers were simply trying to protect our community," the mayor said. "The officers who were wounded represent all that is great about the city."
Earlier Wednesday, peaceful marches took place citywide with no reports of violence or looting, demonstrators making their voices heard.
In the early evening, hundreds rallied outside Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence, on the Upper East Side shortly before the curfew started at 8:00 p.m.
MOVEMENT MOMENT: Marchers sat in silence for several minutes in front of Gracie Mansion - many with fists and signs raised. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/Te1BAHxI8B— Mike Marza (@mikemarzaABC7) June 4, 2020
Marchers sat in silence for several minutes in front of the mansion - many with fists and signs raised - in honor of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis after a police officer pushed his knee into his neck for several minutes.
Prosecutors charged the officer with a new more serious charge of second-degree murder on Wednesday, and for the first time leveled charges against three other officers at the scene, according to criminal complaints.
The updated criminal complaint against Derek Chauvin says the officer's actions were a "substantial causal factor" in Floyd's death.
Hundreds of protesters were in Manhattan's Washington Square Park when the charges were announced.
"It's not enough," protester Jonathan Roldan said, contending all four officers should've been charged from the start. "Right now, we're still marching because it's not enough that they got arrested. There needs to be systematic change."
