More than 30 overdose on synthetic marijuana at Connecticut park

A police officer speaks to a man walking on New Haven Green, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in New Haven, Conn. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut --
Authorities say more than 30 people have overdosed from suspected synthetic marijuana at or near a Connecticut city park.

Officials say most of the overdoses happened on the New Haven Green throughout the day Wednesday. No deaths have been reported, but authorities say two people had life-threatening symptoms. Some people fell unconscious and others vomited.

Police Chief Anthony Campbell says officers are looking for a known drug dealer who investigators believe was the source of the synthetic marijuana.

Synthetic marijuana is plant material sprayed with chemicals that has been blamed for overdoses nationwide.

Officials were testing the blood of the victims to see exactly what they ingested.

The overdoses follow a similar outbreak at the same park on July 4, when more than a dozen people were treated.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
