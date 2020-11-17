More than two dozen members of burglary ring arrested on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6319027" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kristin Thorne has more on the call for the death penalty in the deaths of two Brentwood teens.

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- In Nassau County, more than two dozen members of a South American burglary ring have been arrested in multiple investigations.On Monday, police detailed the arrests that took 22 illegal weapons off the street.Among the 25 suspected gang members arrested is Bryan Herrera Maldonado.Maldonado is accused of being part of a Chilean burglary ring that targeted homes in the Tri-State Area, as well as Miami and California."The crew would come in, they'd scope out the area, they'd wait until Daylight Saving Time kicks in - it's in darkness, they'll look for the mail, they'll look for lights that are on or not on, go around the back of the house, kick the door in...commit the burglary," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick RyderThe burglary ring reportedly stole millions of dollars in cash and jewelry.----------