Fire tears through apartment in Bronx high-rise; Arson suspected

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- The FDNY responded to a high-rise fire in the Bronx that may have been started intentionally following a dispute with a neighbor.The flames broke out on West 174th Street in the Morris Heights section just after 11:30 a.m.Police say an emotionally-disturbed person was barricaded inside an apartment with a knife following the dispute.There are no reports of any injuries, but authorities say a 53-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital for psych evaluation.