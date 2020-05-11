Fire tears through apartment in Bronx high-rise; Arson suspected

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- The FDNY responded to a high-rise fire in the Bronx that may have been started intentionally following a dispute with a neighbor.
The flames broke out on West 174th Street in the Morris Heights section just after 11:30 a.m.
Police say an emotionally-disturbed person was barricaded inside an apartment with a knife following the dispute.
There are no reports of any injuries, but authorities say a 53-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital for psych evaluation.
