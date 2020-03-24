Coronavirus News: New Jersey nurses raise money, buy Starbucks for COVID-19 emergency staff

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Nurses at a New Jersey medical center are paying it forward to her fellow staff members during the COVID-19 outbreak.Chrissy Schroeder works at Morristown Medical Center.She and her other coworkers raised money through donations on social media. Their purpose? To get Starbucks orders for all COVID-19 designated units and the emergency room staff.After raising over $1,500 in under three hours, they opened up a ongoing tab for all staff to get whatever the wanted at Starbucks."It was so nice to bring happiness and love to fellow front line healthcare workers," Chrissy says.----------