Mosque thief targets worshippers while they pray in NYC

EMBED <>More Videos

Thief targets praying Muslims in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a brazen thief who stole wallets from worshippers at two mosques in Queens.

Video shows the suspect rifling through coats as men pray nearby.

One of these robberies, at the Masjid Al Taufiq Mosque on Forley Street, happened on April 3. The thief got away with $80 cash plus credit cards.

At least one of the victim's credit cards was used to purchase Metrocards, lottery tickets, and food, investigators say.



The other robbery happened in February at the Jackson Heights Islamic Center Mosque.

In that case the thief stole a wallet containing $1,200 in cash and multiple credit and debit cards.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect.



Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

RELATED | New Yorkers, NYPD react to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in George Floyd's death
EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds took the streets in New York City in reaction to the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict -- both to celebrate and call for further action.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york cityqueensjackson heightstheftnypdrobberycrimestoppersmosquecaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
Adele breaks her silence on her divorce, new love, and upcoming album
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
More TOP STORIES News