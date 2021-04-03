Operation Varsity Blues

Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli released from California prison

By Stefanie Dazio and Michael Balsamo, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Inside Lori Loughlin & husband's guilty plea in college admissions scandal

LOS ANGELES -- Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli has been released from a California prison and is under home confinement following his imprisonment for his role in a college admissions bribery scheme, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Giannulli, 57, is married to former "Full House" star Lori Loughlin. They pleaded guilty last year to paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. Loughlin was released from a prison in Dublin in December after spending two months behind bars.

The two were among the most high-profile parents charged in the scheme, which authorities say involved hefty bribes to get undeserving teens into schools with rigged test scores or bogus athletic credentials.

Giannulli was released to home confinement on Friday, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. He is expected to serve the remainder of his sentence at home, the person said. The person could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

EMBED More News Videos

"What happened was wrong and I think every single person in my family can look at it and be like that was messed up," said Olivia Jade Giannulli about the college admissions scandal on Tuesday.



Giannulli, whose Mossimo clothing had long been a Target brand until recently, had been in custody at a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara. He reported in November and was scheduled to be released in April.

A release to home confinement in Giannulli's case is not out of the ordinary, in part because of the short nature of his sentence.

Records show he is under the supervision of a Bureau of Prisons facility in Long Beach, that manages a halfway house as well as inmates who are under home confinement. The records say he will be released from home confinement on April 17.

The Justice Department has ordered the increased use of home confinement and the expedited release of eligible inmates by the Bureau of Prisons - with priority for those at low- or medium-security prisons - starting with virus hot spots. But advocates have raised concerns about racial and financial inequities in those who are granted home confinement.

In Touch first reported Giannulli's release.

Giannulli's attorneys and Bureau of Prisons officials did not immediately return requests for comment Saturday.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelescelebrity arrestoperation varsity bluescollegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Olivia Jade Giannulli speaks out about college admission scandal
Lori Loughlin reports to prison after plea in admissions scandal
Inside Lori Loughlin & husband's guilty plea in college admissions scam
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amazon acknowledges issue of drivers urinating in empty bottles
Trooper rescues missing 2-year-old from stream
Hundreds bid final farewell to fallen NY firefighter Jared Lloyd
Man slashed across face on subway in Manhattan, suspect at large
Menendez brothers case back in spotlight thanks to TikTok teens
3 dead, 4 hurt after shots fired at North Carolina house party: Police
Mummy parade planned through streets of Cairo
Show More
Bus carrying unaccompanied migrant girls arrives at Houston shelter
Who is Carlo Acutis, the so-called 'patron saint of the internet'?
8-year-old boy administered COVID vaccine by mistake
3 firefighters injured, businesses damaged in NYC blaze
COVID Updates: Cornell University requires vaccinated students for fall
More TOP STORIES News