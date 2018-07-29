Most buildings have reopened near steam pipe explosion in Flatiron District

EMBED </>More Videos

Most of the buildings closed because of a steam pipe explosion have been reopened

Eyewitness News
FLATIRON DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) --
Giant plastic sheets now surround the crater left by the steam pipe explosion in Manhattan's Flatiron District, as buildings in the area continue to reopen.

Workers installed the sheets to reduce the risk of more asbestos flying into the air while the excavation work continues, and to keep passersby from slowing down traffic by looking at the hole.

Most of the buildings closed because of the explosion last week have been reopened, city officials said.

Of the 45 buildings tested for asbestos contamination, 39 have been cleared for people to return, officials said. Crews are still working to clean up the rest, they added.

Photos from the scene of the explosion


The city Department of Environmental Protection also collected more than 1,800 outdoor air samples in the area to test for asbestos and determined that the air is safe for the public, officials said.

The cleanup is being done in response to the rupture of an aging Con Edison pipe containing cancer-causing asbestos. The blast on July 19 spewed a geyser of white vapor 10 stories high. It forced street closures and the evacuation of hundreds of people, but caused no major injuries.

Similar explosions over the year have drawn attention to the aging infrastructure beneath the streets of the nation's largest city. Officials said the pipe that blew was installed in 1932.

More than 100 miles of steam pipe run beneath Manhattan, delivering vapor that powers heating and cooling systems, among other functions, in thousands of buildings. The pipes share the crowded underground with subway and commuter rail tunnels, telecommunications and electric cable, and water pipes.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionhazmatFlatironNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Power restored after outage at Brooklyn apartment complex
Officials: Legionella bacteria found in water supply at hospital
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
Florida police officer, native of NJ, dies after shooting
3 dead, 7 hurt after gunmen fire on crowd in New Orleans
Push to declassify documents related to 9/11 attacks
2 dogs, 7 kittens rescued from abandoned SUV
5 dead as northern California wildfire continues to rage
Show More
Riders walk down Cyclone to safety after roller coaster loses power
New law protects kids learning about boating after 12-year-old's tragic death
2 rushed to the hospital after car flips over in Westchester crash
Good Samaritans help police officer after serious crash
Panic erupts at Brooklyn subway station during false gun scare
More News