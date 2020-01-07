Mother, 10-year-old son hit by city sanitation truck in Queens

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A mother and her young son were struck by a city sanitation truck in Corona, Queens, Tuesday morning.The victims were struck after the truck turned onto 57th Avenue just before 7 a.m.The 40-year-old woman and her 10-year-old son were both was rushed to Elmhurst General Hospital in critical condition.The 44-year-old driver of the city sanitation truck stayed at the scene and police are investigating.----------