Mother, 6-month-old son struck by large tree branch in Chatham, New Jersey

CHATHAM, New Jersey (WABC) -- A mother and her 6-month-old son were hospitalized after being struck by a tree branch in Morris County, New Jersey Friday.
It happened around noon on Lincoln Avenue near the corner of Chatham Street in Chatham.
Police said the 46-year-old mother and her 6-month-old son were walking home from church when they were struck by the large tree branch.
The mother suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, and the child also suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both are being treated at Morristown Memorial Hospital.
