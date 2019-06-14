Mother, 6-month-old son struck by large tree branch in Chatham, New Jersey

CHATHAM, New Jersey (WABC) -- A mother and her 6-month-old son were hospitalized after being struck by a tree branch in Morris County, New Jersey Friday.It happened around noon on Lincoln Avenue near the corner of Chatham Street in Chatham.Police said the 46-year-old mother and her 6-month-old son were walking home from church when they were struck by the large tree branch.The mother suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, and the child also suffered non-life threatening injuries. Both are being treated at Morristown Memorial Hospital.----------