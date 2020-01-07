Mother, 8-year-old son hit by city sanitation truck in Queens

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A mother and her young son were struck by a city sanitation truck in Corona, Queens, Tuesday morning.The victims were struck after the truck turned onto 57th Avenue just before 7 a.m.The woman, in her 30s, was rushed to Elmhurst General Hospital in critical condition.Her 8-year-old son is stable at the same hospital.The driver of the city sanitation truck stayed at the scene and police are investigating.----------