Mother, 8-year-old son hit by city sanitation truck in Queens

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A mother and her young son were struck by a city sanitation truck in Corona, Queens, Tuesday morning.
The victims were struck after the truck turned onto 57th Avenue just before 7 a.m.
The woman, in her 30s, was rushed to Elmhurst General Hospital in critical condition.
Her 8-year-old son is stable at the same hospital.
The driver of the city sanitation truck stayed at the scene and police are investigating.
