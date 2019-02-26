Mother and daughter accused in murders of 5 family members, including children in Pennsylvania

MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania --
A mother accused in the murders of five family members was arraigned early Tuesday morning in Bucks County and her daughter, who is also a suspect, remains hospitalized.

Shana Decree, 45, was arraigned on murder charges around 4 a.m. Her 19-year-old daughter Dominique, also believed to be responsible in the murders, is expected to be arraigned later in the day.

Authorities were initially called Monday afternoon to the Robert Morris Apartments on the 200 block of West Bridge Street in Morrisville for a wellness check after no one had reported seeing the residents in days.

Five bodies were found inside the bedroom of a first-floor apartment around 4 p.m.

The five family members killed have been identified as Shana Decree's children, Naa'Irah Smith, 25, and Damon Decree Jr., 13, both of Morrisville, Shana's sister, Jamilla Campbell, 42, of Trenton, New Jersey, and Campbell's 9-year-old twin daughters, Imani and Erika Allen.

Police say Shana Decree and Dominique Decree were found in the apartment with the bodies. They were both taken to the hospital and placed under arrest.

"This is a terrible tragedy. I just spoke with the family of the five of the deceased and we're all heartbroken," Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said during a Monday night press conference.

Authorities are searching for Jamilla Campbell's 17-year-old son, Joshua Campbell, only to ensure his safety. He is not considered a suspect.

A cause of death for the five victims has not been released.

