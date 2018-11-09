WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) --A mother and her two-month-old child were injured in a Bronx apartment fire Friday morning, and the child's father was taken into custody.
The FDNY received a call about the fire around 10:35 a.m. and responded to the scene at 730 East 236th Street in the Wakefield section.
The mother and baby suffered burns and were taken to a local hospital.
The child's father was taken into custody, officials said.
It is unclear how the fire started.
An investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube