Mother, baby injured in Bronx fire; Father taken into custody

A mother and her two-month-old child were injured in a Bronx apartment fire Friday morning, and the child's father was taken into custody, officials said.

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) --
A mother and her two-month-old child were injured in a Bronx apartment fire Friday morning, and the child's father was taken into custody.

The FDNY received a call about the fire around 10:35 a.m. and responded to the scene at 730 East 236th Street in the Wakefield section.

The mother and baby suffered burns and were taken to a local hospital.

The child's father was taken into custody, officials said.

It is unclear how the fire started.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

