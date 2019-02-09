BRIDGETON, New Jersey --Police in Bridgeton, New Jersey have located the body of a missing 23-month-old boy, and his mother is accused of killing him.
Daniel Griner Jr. was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Friday by his mother, 24-year-old Nakira M. Griner, who said that the toddler had been abducted.
At approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, the child's remains were found in the yard of 21 Woodland Drive, the home of Nakira Griner.
Upon further investigation, Griner was charged with first-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child, among other charges.
No additional arrests are expected at this time.
The case remains under investigation.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube