Mother charged with murder of missing toddler in Bridgeton, NJ

BRIDGETON, New Jersey --
Police in Bridgeton, New Jersey have located the body of a missing 23-month-old boy, and his mother is accused of killing him.

Daniel Griner Jr. was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Friday by his mother, 24-year-old Nakira M. Griner, who said that the toddler had been abducted.

At approximately 3 a.m. Saturday, the child's remains were found in the yard of 21 Woodland Drive, the home of Nakira Griner.

Upon further investigation, Griner was charged with first-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child, among other charges.

No additional arrests are expected at this time.

The case remains under investigation.

